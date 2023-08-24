Darren Bent compares Pepe to two Manchester United players combined

Nicolas Pepe has often been considered a poor signing by Arsenal after he failed to justify why the Gunners broke their transfer record to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been looking for a new home for him in this summer, confirming that he no longer has a chance of wearing their shirt again.

Pepe has gotten a lot of stick from football fans in general, but Darren Bent fought back for him recently by revealing he has better stats than Jadon Sancho and Antony of Manchester United combined.

Both attackers also play on the wing and have struggled to make meaningful impacts since they moved to United.

Pepe has played 112 games, scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists for Arsenal, while Sancho and Antony combined have 20 goals and 9 assists from 127 games.

In defending the Ivorian, Darren Bent said on Talk Sport:

“And you are saying Pepe is the biggest flop, look at his stats compared to them two.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has gotten too much stick for not meeting expectations at Arsenal, but the Ivorian did well, considering these stats.

However, because we broke our transfer record to sign him, he needs a change of scenery and a spell out of the limelight will help him.

