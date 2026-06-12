Darren Bent
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Darren Bent expects a surprise pick of Arsenal man for first England game

Darren Bent

England’s battle for the right wing position is set to be one of the key selection decisions ahead of the World Cup, with Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke competing for a place in the starting line-up.

Saka has long been regarded as the first choice for both club and country, while Madueke has largely been used in a supporting capacity. However, there is a growing possibility that the situation could change, particularly due to concerns surrounding Saka’s fitness.

Saka’s fitness remains a concern

The winger is not yet believed to be operating at 100 per cent after dealing with injury problems for much of the season. Those setbacks affected his ability to start matches and complete the full ninety minutes consistently.

As a result, England may decide to manage Saka’s workload during the tournament carefully. Such an approach could create additional opportunities for Madueke, whether as a starter or as a player introduced from the bench to influence proceedings.

Madueke could therefore play a more prominent role than initially expected if the coaching staff choose to prioritise Saka’s long-term fitness throughout the competition.

Bent backs Madueke to start

However, Darren Bent expects Madueke to start because he believes Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the former Chelsea man and could select him ahead of Saka during the World Cup.

As quoted by the Metro, Bent said: “I think Tuchel likes Madueke, you know.

“Remember Thomas Tuchel’s first couple of games, they were stinkers, didn’t play very well. It was Anderson and Madueke who came out with any kind of [credit].

“I think he really likes Madueke so it wouldn’t surprise me if he started. I think he’s going to go Madueke.”

Bent’s comments suggest that Tuchel’s faith in Madueke could play a significant role in his decision-making process. Although Saka remains an important figure for England, concerns over his fitness may provide Madueke with the chance to establish himself on football’s biggest stage.

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