Darren Bent expects Arsenal star to be back on the bench against Atletico Madrid

Darren Bent praised the impressive performance delivered by Myles Lewis-Skelly against Fulham, noting that the player’s time on the bench has not diminished his quality. The young defender was deployed in midfield for the fixture, stepping in as Arsenal rested Martin Zubimendi, and he produced a display that attracted widespread attention.

Lewis-Skelly’s performance has prompted calls from supporters for him to feature more regularly in Arsenal’s matches. His composure and effectiveness in an unfamiliar role highlighted his versatility and suggested he could offer valuable depth in multiple positions.

Midfield opportunity and selection dilemma

Arsenal now turn their attention to a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, where selection decisions will be closely scrutinised. Despite his strong showing, Lewis-Skelly may return to the bench, with Zubimendi expected to regain his place due to his experience and seniority.

Nevertheless, the performance has given Mikel Arteta an additional option in midfield. Having demonstrated that he can operate effectively in that role, Lewis-Skelly has strengthened his case for further opportunities in the centre of the pitch.

The situation presents a positive dilemma for the manager, who now has greater flexibility when considering tactical adjustments during matches.

Bent’s assessment of his impact

As reported by Metro Sports, Bent acknowledged both the quality of Lewis-Skelly’s display and the likelihood of Zubimendi returning to the starting line-up. He said, ‘Zubimendi will probably come back in because he’s the more senior player.’

He added, ‘But I think the manager will be looking at his performance today thinking do you know what if a game’s going on against Atletico and it’s not quite working, he’ll have no doubts whatsoever. He knows he’s good enough to play in there, go and play.’

Bent’s comments underline the trust that Lewis-Skelly has earned through his performance. His ability to step in and deliver at a high level suggests he could increasingly be viewed as a midfield option rather than solely a left back.

This development may influence how Arsenal utilise him moving forward as they seek to maximise the strengths within their squad.