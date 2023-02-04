Darren Bent gives Everton credit for beating Arsenal

Darren Bent has given Everton credit for how hard they worked to secure a 1-0 win against Arsenal this afternoon.

The Toffees have had a bad season, which cost Frank Lampard his job and Sean Dyche was brought in to help the team perform better.

We all expected this game to be a tough first match for the former Burnley man. However, that never happened and the Gunners saw their unbeaten run end with just their second defeat of the season in the league.

Everton deserved something from the game and former striker Bent admits they worked well for the victory.

He tweeted:

“Fair play to Everton, solid defensively didn’t carry any passengers, Every player knew their roles, New manager bounce in full effect.”

Everton was in inspiring form in this game, which made life hard for us and we cannot say they did not deserve to win the match.

We have watched Arsenal perform better and they must deliver consistently to win the league at the end of the season.

Hopefully, Manchester City will also drop points so we can still sit comfortably on top of the league table after this match week.

