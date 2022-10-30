Darren Bent heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder for his performance against Forest

Darren Bent has hailed Thomas Partey for his performance as Arsenal ran riot against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key player for the club since he moved to London and his performances have been crucial to their position on the league table this term.

Mikel Arteta’s men looked off-colour two games before the match against Forest as they drew against Southampton and lost to PSV.

However, the team responded well to the setback with a 5-0 defeat of Forest and most of their players were in top form.

Bent picked out Partey as a key player for the club. He tweeted:

Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) October 30, 2022

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey was signed because we wanted a top player who can deliver the goods for us and he has not disappointed so far.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in the league and when he is fit, he can easily lead us to win a game by locking out the opposing midfielders.

Hopefully, he will stay fit and deliver fine performances for us for the rest of the term.

If that happens, other players will play with more confidence around him.