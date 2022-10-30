Darren Bent heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder for his performance against Forest

Darren Bent has hailed Thomas Partey for his performance as Arsenal ran riot against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.
The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key player for the club since he moved to London and his performances have been crucial to their position on the league table this term.
Mikel Arteta’s men looked off-colour two games before the match against Forest as they drew against Southampton and lost to PSV.
However, the team responded well to the setback with a 5-0 defeat of Forest and most of their players were in top form.
Bent picked out Partey as a key player for the club. He tweeted:
Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey was signed because we wanted a top player who can deliver the goods for us and he has not disappointed so far.
The midfielder is one of the finest players in the league and when he is fit, he can easily lead us to win a game by locking out the opposing midfielders.
Hopefully, he will stay fit and deliver fine performances for us for the rest of the term.
If that happens, other players will play with more confidence around him.
Where does Partey.play for Ghana? It seems.he would.relish being further up the field.but we.dont have a proper.DM
I have mentioned a few times that White should be played there as he is quick a defender but can also pass the ball. That allows Tomi in his favoured RB position which also helps Saka and means Tierney and Zinch can fight it out for LB
Or maybe can Zinch do the DM role?
Having said all that Xhaka is havj g a really good season
COYG