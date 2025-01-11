Darren Bent includes Arsenal man in top five Premier League players right now

Darren Bent has identified Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as one of his top five players in the Premier League right now. The English winger, despite missing recent games due to injury, continues to garner praise for his remarkable contributions this season. Bent, a former Premier League striker and now a pundit, made this claim while naming his picks for the top five performers in England’s top flight during an appearance on Talk Sport.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive and high-profile domestic competition globally. It boasts a wealth of world-class talent, with clubs consistently seeking to strengthen their squads with elite players. As a result, identifying the very best players in such a packed field is always a challenging task.

However, when pressed to name his top five, Bent included Saka alongside Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Rodri, and Mohamed Salah. This recognition underscores the Arsenal winger’s impact and consistency throughout the current campaign, even as he continues to recover from his injury setback.

Saka’s form this season has been a major factor in Arsenal’s push for success, with the youngster delivering outstanding performances on a regular basis. The England international has been a reliable source of goals and assists, which have helped the Gunners remain competitive in the league. Despite his recent absence, Saka remains one of the most productive players in the Premier League, demonstrating his importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal has felt the effects of Saka’s absence in recent matches, with the team struggling to replicate his creativity and influence in attack. As the Gunners aim to maintain their place in the title race, they will be hoping for his swift return to full fitness. Liverpool currently leads the league, but Arsenal fans will be optimistic about their chances of overtaking them once Saka is back and firing on all cylinders.

His ability to perform at such a high level has made him a standout in the Premier League, and Bent’s recognition of his talents serves as further evidence of Saka’s growing reputation as one of the best players in the game today. His return to the starting lineup could prove pivotal in Arsenal’s quest for silverware this season.