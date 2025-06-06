Darren Bent names the player he wants to replace Odegaard

Arsenal have developed a reputation for recruiting players from Manchester City in recent years, with varying degrees of success. While some arrivals initially impressed, not all have continued to deliver consistent performances since their move to North London.
Among the most notable transfers from the Etihad to the Emirates are Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both players enjoyed strong starts to their Arsenal careers but have since struggled to show further progression. Despite the Gunners’ tactical similarities with Manchester City, which often allows for a smoother transition, the long-term impact of such signings has not always met expectations.
This summer, there has been no significant speculation linking Manchester City players with a move to the Emirates Stadium. That may reflect a shift in dynamics between the two clubs, as Arsenal are now seen as genuine title contenders and direct rivals to City. As a result, the Premier League champions may be reluctant to strengthen a competing side.
Darren Bent Backs Grealish for Arsenal Move
However, not everyone believes the pipeline between City and Arsenal should be closed. Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has suggested that one current City player, Jack Grealish, could thrive at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. Grealish, who has struggled to meet expectations at City, may be allowed to leave the club during the transfer window.
Speaking on Talk Sport in conversation with Andy Goldstein, Bent was asked directly: “Would you have him at Arsenal?” He responded emphatically, saying, “Yes, I would. 100 per cent.”
Alternative to Odegaard?
Goldstein followed up by asking, “Where would you play him?” To which Bent replied, “10. Odegaard’s obviously first choice, but he was poor. If you’ve got someone like Jack there, away you go, ready to play.”
Grealish’s future at Manchester City remains uncertain, and while some view him as a potential asset for Arsenal, others remain unconvinced. Given his inconsistent form, particularly in comparison to the expectations placed on him following his big-money move, many supporters might question the value of bringing him to the Emirates. As of now, Arsenal have not shown any formal interest, and it remains to be seen whether such a transfer will even be considered.
The idea of arsenal becoming some kind of a retirement home for citeh, chelski’s or united’s rejected and unwanted players will never go well with fans.
Used to be that are scouts could search, find and roll out some previously unknown gems the likes of, eboue, fabregas, traore, ljungberg, cole, clichy and van bronckhorst. Players i seen.
I’m suggesting that in those more productive, successful and trophy laden arsenal periods we had no apparent need to covert players from closest competitors.
Following the non-performances of Mkhiteryan and now Sterling its not a good idea to persist with a disparaged premier league club-hopper approach (over and over again) when WE need desperately to move forwards.
Point excellently made waal2waal 👌🏼 And to add, the wages these players demand should be enough of a deterrent.
To even think Grealish is in the same class as a 10 as Odegaurd is reflective of Bents ability to understand tactics.
We’ve got an article asking if Odegaard should be replaced as captain. Now we have a clueless, dim witted so-called pundit asking for him to be replaced by a old and almost finished flop from whom our rivals have tuened into a reject.
C’mon peeps. Odegaard has always been good for us and had only a single bad year. That’s enough credit in his bank.
Meanwhile, no more rejects please