Darren Bent names the player he wants to replace Odegaard

Arsenal have developed a reputation for recruiting players from Manchester City in recent years, with varying degrees of success. While some arrivals initially impressed, not all have continued to deliver consistent performances since their move to North London.

Among the most notable transfers from the Etihad to the Emirates are Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both players enjoyed strong starts to their Arsenal careers but have since struggled to show further progression. Despite the Gunners’ tactical similarities with Manchester City, which often allows for a smoother transition, the long-term impact of such signings has not always met expectations.

This summer, there has been no significant speculation linking Manchester City players with a move to the Emirates Stadium. That may reflect a shift in dynamics between the two clubs, as Arsenal are now seen as genuine title contenders and direct rivals to City. As a result, the Premier League champions may be reluctant to strengthen a competing side.

Darren Bent Backs Grealish for Arsenal Move

However, not everyone believes the pipeline between City and Arsenal should be closed. Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has suggested that one current City player, Jack Grealish, could thrive at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. Grealish, who has struggled to meet expectations at City, may be allowed to leave the club during the transfer window.

Speaking on Talk Sport in conversation with Andy Goldstein, Bent was asked directly: “Would you have him at Arsenal?” He responded emphatically, saying, “Yes, I would. 100 per cent.”

Alternative to Odegaard?

Goldstein followed up by asking, “Where would you play him?” To which Bent replied, “10. Odegaard’s obviously first choice, but he was poor. If you’ve got someone like Jack there, away you go, ready to play.”

Grealish’s future at Manchester City remains uncertain, and while some view him as a potential asset for Arsenal, others remain unconvinced. Given his inconsistent form, particularly in comparison to the expectations placed on him following his big-money move, many supporters might question the value of bringing him to the Emirates. As of now, Arsenal have not shown any formal interest, and it remains to be seen whether such a transfer will even be considered.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…