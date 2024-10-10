Darren Bent picks Gabriel over Saliba and explains why

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have formed one of the most formidable defensive partnerships in English football, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s rise as a top contender in the Premier League.

While both players are highly rated, there is a general consensus that William Saliba has often been seen as the standout between the two. His performances for both Arsenal and the French national team have been lauded for their consistency, intelligence, and calmness under pressure. Many fans and pundits credit Saliba with bringing a sense of stability and leadership to Arsenal’s defence.

However, Gabriel Magalhães has also been a key figure, and his performances this season have started to earn him more widespread recognition. Arsenal fans, who may have previously focused more on Saliba, are now appreciating the Brazilian’s contributions, which include his physicality, aggression, and strong aerial ability.

Interestingly, pundit and Arsenal fan Darren Bent has gone against popular opinion this season, choosing Gabriel as the better performer so far.

He said on Talk Sport:

“Two centre-halves. Virgil van Dijk, they have conceded two goals all year, and I have gone Gabriel.

“And the reason why I have gone Gabriel over Saliba is because set plays and the goals, set plays and the goals.”

Gabriel has been in fantastic form for us and there is no need to pick the best because they are both a solid pair.

