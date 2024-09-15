Arsenal fan Darren Bent predicts a goalfest in the North London Derby

The North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is ready to cap off our weekend’s action. That said, with an injury issue (plus a red card suspension) in Arsenal’s midfield engine room, Gooners have made numerous predictions on the midfield look for the NLD.

Interestingly, many Gooners have been shy to predict how the game will play out. Maybe they are expecting a win, but if so, by how many goals could Arsenal win that match?

Well, self-confessed Gooner Darren Bent, who ironically played for Spurs, has made his predictions. He believes the game will be intense and entertaining, like every NLD is. While both teams have a decent chance of winning, he believes Arsenal will come out on top with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

“I think the first goal will be key.” he said. ” They’re never slow burners these north London derbies. Yes, Arsenal have had a good start with seven points so far, and Spurs have had a mixed start, but good performances. They went to St James’ Park, a tough place, and they should’ve won,” Bent said.

“I think it is going to be close. I really do. I’m going to go 3-2 to Arsenal.”

Arsenal must recover from a two-point loss to Brighton in their most recent match before the September international break. They cannot afford to surrender any more points, as this will only aid Manchester City, who are off to a fantastic start this season.

After not losing against Tottenham in the last four NLDs, will our Gunners make it five in a row by leaving the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium with a win?

Sam P

