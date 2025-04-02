Darren Bent predicts the first attacker that Arsenal will sell in the summer

Darren Bent has voiced his opinion that Arsenal need to significantly overhaul their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window, naming Gabriel Jesus as the first player he expects the club to sell. As the Gunners look to strengthen their squad and end their wait for trophies, Bent believes that Arsenal must make tough decisions regarding their current forwards in order to bring in top-tier talent.

Arsenal are determined to improve their squad for next season, and this will likely involve securing the services of high-profile players who can contribute to the team’s goal-scoring efforts. Mikel Arteta’s side has already drawn up a shortlist of potential signings, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak both identified as ideal targets. These two forwards are currently enjoying prolific seasons in Europe, and their ability to consistently find the back of the net makes them prime candidates for a big-money move to the Emirates once the season concludes.

However, Bent points out that Arsenal also have several forwards in their ranks who have not been able to make a significant impact and, in his view, are not up to the standard required for a team that aspires to win major trophies.

As quoted by Star Sports, Bent said: “Gabriel Jesus. He’s got to go. I think he will be the first to go, Gabriel Jesus. Because when I think of the left side, it’s [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli. You keep Trossard for an option off the bench.”

Despite having had several seasons to prove his worth at Arsenal, it can be argued that Jesus has not demonstrated the consistency in front of goal that is expected of a player at a top club like Arsenal. While he has contributed to the team’s success in other ways, his inability to score goals regularly has been a point of frustration for both the club and fans alike.

