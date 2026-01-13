Darren Bent
Darren Bent says Arsenal man has looked very vulnerable this season

Darren Bent

Myles Lewis-Skelly was one of Arsenal’s standout performers last season, impressing in high-profile games against the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City. The defender was a regular starter and secured a new long-term deal, with expectations high for his continued development this term.

However, his season has not started as planned. Lewis-Skelly lost his place to Riccardo Calafiori, whose performances have been excellent, leaving the defender with limited opportunities. The lack of game time has affected his sharpness, and this has been evident whenever he has featured for the first team.

Struggles for minutes

Now largely confined to the bench, Lewis-Skelly has also been behind Piero Hincapie in the pecking order. His rare appearances have highlighted the difficulties he has faced in adapting to the demands of top-level football without regular minutes. The FA Cup clash against Portsmouth offered him a chance to play, but his display suggested he has yet to regain the form that impressed so many last season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Darren Bent’s assessment

Former striker Darren Bent has commented on Lewis-Skelly’s struggles, as reported by the Metro. He said, “He’s had a bit more of a difficult time this season. What he did last season, everyone was like, ‘Wow!’ What he’s had to deal with in terms of coming back, Calafiori has been outstanding this season which is why he hasn’t got many minutes. I think he’s going to play in this game [against Chelsea], potentially, but defensively, certainly against Portsmouth as well, he’s looked a bit vulnerable at times.”

Bent’s analysis underlines the challenges Lewis-Skelly faces in reclaiming his position in the team. While he remains a talented player with the potential to regain his starting role, Arsenal’s current defensive options and the form of his teammates mean his opportunities will continue to be limited.

For now, Lewis-Skelly must focus on training and making the most of the minutes he is given, with the hope of rediscovering the form that made him a key figure last season.

