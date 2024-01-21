Darren Bent tips Arsenal man to help West Ham make the top six

Darren Bent believes West Ham will be automatic top six contenders if they can seal the deal for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Hammers have made the Arsenal star a target in recent weeks, and they hope to seal a move for him and Kalvin Phillips in the coming days.

Arsenal is not open to selling Smith Rowe in this transfer window, and the midfielder will also not push to leave.

He has been plagued by injuries for a long time, but he wants to remain at the Emirates and fight for his place.

Mikel Arteta is also banking on Smith Rowe for the rest of the season, and the Spaniard is more than happy to keep him in his squad for the long term.

Speaking about some West Ham transfer rumours recently, Bent was asked what Smith Rowe would bring to the Hammers and he said to Talk Sport:

“If David Moyes brings the two players – Kalvin Phillips and Emile Smith Rowe, they will be two unbelievable signings for their squad.

“Especially pushing for Europe and pushing for that top six where they are.

“West Ham fans would be thinking ‘oh my goodness, what can we do with this squad?’”

Quizzed further on what the Hammers will achieve with both players, he added: “Definitely top six, minimum top six.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a good player who has been robbed of game time because of injuries.

If he can put the physical struggles behind him, he will be a key player for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…