Darren Bent urges Arsenal target to snub them for Chelsea

Former Tottenham striker and Arsenal fan, Darren Bent, has advised David Raya to reject Arsenal’s offer and consider a move to Chelsea instead.

Raya is leaving Brentford after informing them of his decision not to sign a new contract, indicating that he is no longer part of their long-term plans. Bayern Munich also expressed interest in adding him to their squad, but the talks ultimately fell through.

Arsenal is now pursuing Raya as a potential addition to their team. This move comes as a surprise to some because Arsenal already has Aaron Ramsdale, who is considered one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Bent believes that Raya should hold off on joining them and wait for a possible opportunity at Chelsea.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘David Raya is better than Kepa Arrizabalaga.

‘So why would Chelsea not go for him?

‘And why would David Raya not think, “Hold on, why am I going to Arsenal to play behind Aaron Ramsdale? Why don’t I go to Chelsea and be their number one?”

‘There’s something not quite right with Arsenal’s deal for David Raya. If I was Chelsea, I would be trying to get him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is one of the finest goalkeepers around and did well in the last two seasons in the Premier League.

The Spaniard will bring more competition to the Emirates, and having two very good goalkeepers in our squad is a luxury.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…