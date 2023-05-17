Pundit urges Arsenal to go for a 20+ goal hitman to challenge Jesus

Arsenal are poised to finish second in the Premier League.

It as good as confirmed Man City are winning this league title; all Arsenal can think of is ending the season in style by beating Wolves and Nottingham Forest and, after that, taking advantage of what the transfer window offers. If the players you have can’t help, the transfer window can be the friend you need.

Among the positions that Arteta will look to strengthen is his attack. Darren Bent claims Arteta needs another top striker. The ex-Premier League star feels Arteta needs to put Eddie Nketiah on the market and get Jesus some perfect competition for his starting role with No. 9, a hitman who can reach 20+ goals.

“I’d even try and get another centre forward in. As good as Jesus is, and he is fantastic, he doesn’t score enough goals and spends a lot of his time outside of the box,” said Bent on talkSPORT

“They need someone in there who is going to score goals, will put their head in there. I know Arsenal play that way, but I would let Eddie go and try and get another one in.”

This summer transfer window will be so busy for Arteta. If he wants to close the quality gap between his team and Manchester City, the Spaniard needs to make quality signings. For quality No. 9, Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, or Victor Osimhen should be considered.

If you were Arteta, who would you sign?

Daniel O

————–

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Brighton) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…