Darren Bent urges Arsenal to sign the striker that “seems like the natural fit”

In a few days, the winter transfer window opens at last. I don’t know about you, but I’m one of those Gooners who believe that what the club does this winter transfer window could determine our title fate.

It cannot be overemphasized that Arsenal’s attack needs to be bolstered for Mikel Arteta to have the firepower to challenge Liverpool for the league title.

One player who has emerged as the perfect striking target for Arsenal is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker, game after game, sends Arsenal the message: “I’m the goal-scoring hitman you want.”

His goal against Aston Villa, as Newcastle beat ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s side 3-0 on Boxing Day, brought his tally to 11 PL goals and 4 assists in 16 games.

Surely, he’s a player who could have assured Arsenal of league glory had they signed him.

Darren Bent, alongside Emmanuel Petit, hinted at this on commentary on PL Productions.

“I think that’s going to be the problem – what center forward do you get? Everyone likes Isak; he seems like the natural fit,” said the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man.

However, as much as I feel most Gooners would agree with Bent, Petit interjected, noting the impossibility of that deal. He said, “I can’t see it; they’re not going to get him from Newcastle.” Petit added: “No, forget it.”

Arsenal signing Isak in the winter would be unbelievable. Newcastle won’t want to let him go, and it may take crazy figures for them to let him go.

Even so, as impossible as the Isak to Arsenal deal seems, Arsenal just needs to bolster their attack—they must. Petit alluded to why: “Maybe they can sign players in the transfer window,” Petit told Premier League Productions after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday night. “It’s very hard, as Guardiola said, to get top players at this moment, but you never know, there are some players available, actually, outside England, so maybe, why not?

“Someone up front, but I think they need quality players. When I look at the squad at Liverpool, they look so strong, especially up front. They have so many talents, so many options, and the spine of the team has been playing for ages altogether.”

As we’ve been saying, the Arsenal decision-makers need to give Mikel Arteta the firepower he yearns for, and he’ll do the rest—he’ll win them the league.

With Liverpool known for bottling title races and Manchester City at their worst, this is the season for Arsenal to win the league, but they must splash the cash for it.

Peter Rix