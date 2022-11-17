Data analysts reveal how incredible Xhaka has been this season

Granit Xhaka has been one of the most improved Arsenal players this term as the midfielder delivers some very fine performances at the Emirates.

The Swiss star has been given more attacking freedom this season, which has translated into more goals from him.

Previously, he played in defensive midfield and hardly ventured forward, but that has changed in this campaign.

He takes important and impressive positions when Arsenal attacks, which has helped him to contribute more goals.

We see his attacking contributions, but Xhaka has been doing more than that for the team.

Sports data specialists STATSports have been watching him and recently compiled some stats from his impressive campaign.

Barry Watters, STATSports Head of Sport Science, said as reported by the Mirror: “In how Arsenal play and how Granit Xhaka is used in that system – he is a box-to-box midfielder with serious energy getting around the field.

“Hence, we see high total distance and m/min here for Xhaka, due to his role both in attack and defence. He drops in when Arsenal lose position and when in position, he plays in line with [Martin] Odegaard and offers an attacking option.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This will hardly surprise most Arsenal fans because Xhaka has improved greatly in this campaign.

We may not have known the stats behind his season, but we knew he was in top shape and has been better than ever.

Hopefully, he will keep doing well and lead us to win the league title by the end of the term.