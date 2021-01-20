Date given when Mesut Ozil move should be completed

Mesut Ozil is currently in mandatory quarantine in Turkey and should complete his transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce on Friday.

He flew into the country on Sunday as he brings down the curtain on his time as an Arsenal player.

Having not played any football in the first half of this season, he was set to stay out of first-team action again if he had remained at the Emirates.

However, instead of waiting until the summer to leave Arsenal, the German has decided to move to the Turkish giants.

Ozil is a childhood Fenerbahce fan even though he grew up in Germany and has long been touted with a move to the club.

Sky Sports says that his move is being held up by the period of self-isolation he has been forced to undergo and he should be able to sign his new deal by Friday this week.

His move away from the club will help Arsenal save some money as the German was earning £350,000 a week at the Emirates.

He will now earn a modest £67,300 a week in Turkey, which translates to just £3.5 million a year.

Both teams haven’t announced the move, but it seems that it is all done now considering the midfielder’s social media activities.