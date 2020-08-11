Date set for Arsenal players to return to training

Arsenal has set August 22nd as the return date for their players after their FA Cup win, reports the Daily Star.

The Gunners were one of the teams that played last in England after they played Chelsea in the FA Cup final when the league season had been concluded.

The Gunners have a date with a trophy later this month again as they face Liverpool in the Community Shield on the 29th of August.

That means that they will have had just seven days of training before taking on the Reds in the season’s curtain-raiser.

They will, however, have more days to train and prepare for the league season properly because after the Community Shield, they will not be back in action until the Premier League season starts properly on the 12th of September.

Mikel Arteta will hope to have also sorted out his transfer businesses before the new season starts, and that will mean that they have to start working on transfers as soon as possible.

The Gunners will also look to play some behind-closed-door friendlies ahead of the new season, but it seems that those games will come after the Community Shield.

Liverpool will have more days’ rest than the Gunners, however, the Community Shield isn’t one of the most important trophies in football and both teams might use it as part of their preparation for the new season.