Date set for long term target to finally join Arsenal

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal will complete the free signing of Willian this weekend after he departed Chelsea.

The Brazilian left Chelsea after they refused to hand him a three-year deal, and Arsenal has now accepted those demands.

He was at Chelsea for seven years and helped them win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The Blues had wanted him to remain with them for another two years, but he made it clear from the start of negotiations that he wanted a three-year deal from them.

They ended negotiations with the attacker when they realised that he wouldn’t change his mind and he is now a free agent.

Several teams have been looking to sign him since it became clear that he might not sign a new deal, but Arsenal appears to have seen off all the competition to win the race for his signature.

The report claims that the final details of the deal are being worked on and his agent Kia Joorabchian confirmed that his new club will be announced soon.

‘He is a free player,’ Joorabchian said to Talk Sport. ‘He had a fantastic seven years at Chelsea, he’s been under various managers, he’s won multiple trophies and he has a fantastic relationship with Frank [Lampard], he respected him a lot.

‘But I think that cycle had come to a moment where it’s a good moment to leave.

‘At the moment, just for now I can’t say where he’s going to go, for sure Arsenal are one of the contenders. But it won’t be long before we announce it. We know where he’s going, so it won’t be long.’