Dates confirmed for Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield United

With the Premier League announcing the dates for the restart of the Premier league, and it has now also been confirmed that the FA Cup will also be played to a conclusion.

FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: “We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

Arsenal are to to play their Quarter Final tie against Sheffield United will now take place over the weekend of 27-28 June, and the Final is scheduled to be at Wembley on the First of August. The other ties to be played on that weekend are:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich City v Manchester United

Maybe there is still a chance of glory for Mikel Arteta this season after all…