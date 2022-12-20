David Beckham praises Arsenal man for his World Cup performance

David Beckham has named Bukayo Saka as one of the top players England had at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup even though the Three Lions exited the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

Saka had been an important contributor to their progress after scoring twice in his first game against Iran, and he continued to do well when he started for his nation.

The attacker is now one of the important members of the Three Lions squad, and Beckham believes he is of a high grade.

‘We have got players who have been part of this team now for many years,’ Beckham told BeanymanSports.

‘You look at the quality of Bukayo Saka and then you look at the quality of Jude Bellingham and the players that we have coming through in our country.

‘I think it’s a real positive. These tournaments whether you win them or get knocked out early, it’s always an experience that you can take on to the next game or the next tournament.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has really matured, and it is great to see that he is now being praised by some former top players who know what it means to deliver at the highest level.

He is still so young, and we expect him to maintain this high level even at the peak of his career when he probably has won a few trophies for club and country.

