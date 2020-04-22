David Beckham’s MLS outfit joins Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid star

Arsenal is facing new competition in their bid to sign James Rodriguez as David Beckham’s Inter Miami also wants to sign the Colombian.

Rodriguez has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent months as Mikel Arteta looks to add some experience and creativity to his team.

The Colombian has struggled to make an impression in Spain since he moved to Madrid in 2014.

He spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and only returned at the start of this season.

He remains out of favour at the Bernabeu and the Spaniards are looking to sell him in the summer.

The Sun is reporting that several teams have been linked with a move for Rodriguez and the latest competition for Arsenal to think about is Inter Miami.

The MLS side, so the report states, have opened talks with Real Madrid over a move for the attacking midfielder.

Madrid is said to be interested in selling him off as his current deal will expire at the end of next season.

David Beckham’s side is still yet to sign a marquee player for the season and they have made a poor start to their debut campaign with two losses from their opening two games.

The same report also claims that Everton and Manchester United are two other English teams that have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.