David Bentley opens up on training ground fight between two Gunners that needed 15 people to break it up

David Bentley has given an insight into the hard as nail nature of former Arsenal defenders, Pascal Cygan and Kolo Toure.

The former Arsenal protégé played with both defenders, however, as he saw a path to the first team blocked by top stars, Bentley left Arsenal to get more chances at first-team football.

But he hasn’t forgotten his time at Arsenal as he recalls one particularly interesting episode during his time with the Gunners.

The Englishman was asked the player he thought was ‘Hard As Nails’ during his playing days and he went back to Arsenal to tell a story.

He claimed that there was a time that Kolo Toure and Pascal Cygan had gotten into a fight and it was so tough that it took 15 people to separate both players, before claiming that he wouldn’t want to get into a fight with both players.

“I remember Pascal Cygan and Kolo Toure having a row,” he said per TalkSport. “It was hard splitting them two up, I tell you!”

“There was about 15 blokes trying to separate them, I wouldn’t get in the ring with them!”

After helping Arsenal win the 2003/2004 Premier League, Toure would go on to enjoy a fine career with the Gunners while Cygan was sold to Villarreal shortly after that title win.