David Coote dislikes Klopp but it’s not proof of an agenda – Imagine if he was talking about Arsenal

The PGMOL and the FA couldn’t have picked a worse club for David Coote to have allegedly insulted than Liverpool.

While both investigate you have to write alleged, as the official bizarrely admits it’s him speaking in the video (no AI) but can’t recall the conversation.

The Kop have a fanbase who already think they are unique in that the world Is against them. A section of their supporters won’t even admit to being English!

Yet I can equally only imagine how some Gooners would react to footage of a referee openly admitting to disliking a football club, their manager and the people from that City.

Common sense says the 42-year-old will never work in the Prem again. Even if his bosses wanted it to, they would not be brave enough to cope with any backlash. For the man himself his position is untenable. There isn’t a realistic way he could take charge of another match in the topflight. If he were ever to make a decision that went against the Reds or benefited a title rival, he would now be questioned. There is now a benefit of doubt that exists regarding his integrity.

Thank goodness for him that he oversaw Saturday’s game at Anfield without incident.

While some are now dissecting every call he’s ever made that hurt Liverpool, equally examples have been offered that demonstrated he’s also awarded in their favour.

Not enough evidence exists for sport to be worried about a conspiracy.

The international break means a lack of stories so this leaked material in a dream for the press. A combination of easy headlines and a fear of being in the minority will have many in the media scared to write this, but Mr. Coote, not being fond of LFC or Mr. Klopp doesn’t prove he has an agenda. The two don’t go hand in hand but obviously that thought process wasn’t as juicy.

Mr. Coote’s mistake was ever putting himself in a position where his views could be filmed and trusting others not to share the recording.

Because they made zero mistakes, his peers go home and say the same. They tell their families about people they encountered who they don’t get along with.

They lay in bed and confide with their loved one which managers whose personalities grate on them.

They share with friends what they think of certain players they interact with. While of course clubs will exist who were/are more fondly thought of.

Think of your job. Whatever industry you work in, have you honestly never gone home and vented about who you work with, the environment, your managers, or the company in general.

That’s all Mr. Coote’s did. He had a rant that we all have. The only difference was that his words were not kept confidential instead made public on social media.

I’m more concerned that he was derogatory towards a German based on where he’s from rather than believing he’s corrupt.

With great power comes great responsibility. Like anyone in the public eye he has to be careful what he says, where he says it and to who. His clumsiness means he can’t work in the English topflight again but I’m not sure he deserves to lose his job completely.

Thank goodness this wasn’t Arsenal he was talking about. We wouldn’t hear the end of it.

