David Dein criticises Mikel Arteta for his decision to publicly blast VAR

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has criticised Mikel Arteta for his post-match outburst following Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United. The controversial goal for Newcastle was awarded after VAR failed to notice a foul on Gabriel and the ball going out of play, causing frustration for Arsenal players and fans.

In the aftermath of the match, Mikel Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction in an extraordinary press conference, criticising the Premier League for the decision. Subsequently, Arteta faced a charge from the FA, despite the club stating their support for their manager.

David Dein believes that Arteta’s rant was entirely out of character for a representative of Arsenal and should not have occurred. Dein’s comments suggest that he views Arteta’s response as inappropriate or uncharacteristic of the club’s standards.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘In 101 minutes of football we only had one shot at goal, so you can’t really say that the team deserved to win. It is what it is,

‘There is a process in place for how they deal with these things and I just think it was a little bit unnecessary. I don’t think it did the image of the club any good.’

Dein does not have to be proud of Arteta, but nobody will be happy to feel injustice is being meted out to them.

We did the right thing by supporting our manager publicly, and we hope that the errors do not repeat themselves.

