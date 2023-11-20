David Dein criticises Mikel Arteta for his decision to publicly blast VAR

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has criticised Mikel Arteta for his post-match outburst following Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United. The controversial goal for Newcastle was awarded after VAR failed to notice a foul on Gabriel and the ball going out of play, causing frustration for Arsenal players and fans.
In the aftermath of the match, Mikel Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction in an extraordinary press conference, criticising the Premier League for the decision. Subsequently, Arteta faced a charge from the FA, despite the club stating their support for their manager.
David Dein believes that Arteta’s rant was entirely out of character for a representative of Arsenal and should not have occurred. Dein’s comments suggest that he views Arteta’s response as inappropriate or uncharacteristic of the club’s standards.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘In 101 minutes of football we only had one shot at goal, so you can’t really say that the team deserved to win. It is what it is,
‘There is a process in place for how they deal with these things and I just think it was a little bit unnecessary. I don’t think it did the image of the club any good.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Dein does not have to be proud of Arteta, but nobody will be happy to feel injustice is being meted out to them.
We did the right thing by supporting our manager publicly, and we hope that the errors do not repeat themselves.
What is almost impossible to recreate is the tone of his words
I’d listened to the latter stages of Dein’s interview with Talksport and it was measured throughout. I therefore, doubt if the interview with the Mail was any different. He just came across really well and not critical. It’s about TONE
Well said Sue.
Tone is so very important, often quite changing the meaning of actual words said. Tone is so much easier to put over using the spoken word as opposed to the written word.
One perennial disadvantage we have on JA is the difficulty in getting across TONE accurately.
Totally agree Jon and no doubt, we all fall foul of the real meaning from time to time
Perhaps David Dien must add to the “process he put in place”, an elaborate script for Arteta to recite each time he is asked for his view, his opinion on any matter pertaining to refereeing. Given the hypersensitivity plaguing referees to criticism of their blunders from all quarters, it would make a lot of sense to have them do post match analysis and review of their own decisions. How is sport supposed to survive these preposterous gagging orders and the culture of Demi-gods fielded as match officials?