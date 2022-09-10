David Dein explains why Arsenal joined the Super League

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has attempted to explain the club’s decision to join the European Super League.
The Gunners are one of six Premier League clubs that joined the breakaway competition last year.
However, it collapsed about 48 hours after the announcement by the clubs involved.
Arsenal and other EPL sides came under pressure from their fans and the government, and they backed out of the competition.
However, should they even have agreed to join in such an attempt to destroy UEFA’s monopoly?
Dein doesn’t think so, and he believes they joined the effort because the club’s current owners are driven by the need to make money.
He tells The Daily Mail:
‘I was an Arsenal fan through and through and fortunate to be able to buy shares. Then there is the other type, who have money, buy a club, and then become a supporter. To them, football’s a good investment or good for their profile. So they don’t have a connection.
‘I was a fan on the board. I could never have agreed to a project like the Super League. If I was there when that happened, I’d have resigned. They didn’t read the tea leaves. A closed shop? Nobody has a divine right. Some of these owners think they’re too big for the rest of the league. They’re deluded.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Football is mostly about making money nowadays and it is hard to fault the club owners who partnered to form the ESL.
However, it does not appeal to fans when they make it seem they only own the club because they want to make money.
David Dein. Sold shares for 70m to the highest bidder, a Russian mafia Abramovich light. Then left the board with the dilemma of selling to Kronke or Usmanov. The share battle between those two hurt Arsenal for 12 years. As Josh Kronke said, they’ve really only had control of Arsenal since 2018. Admittedly Dein didn’t have to sell to Kronke and he and Fizman saw things differently. But to make that move instead of going along with what the rest of the Board wanted was a crappy thing to do and as I said, hurt the club immensely. For those of you that think the Kronkes should have “taken the high road” and invested in the club anyway, ask yourselves if you would invest hundreds of millions into something that directly benefits someone who is actively trying to undermine you.
Dein was instrumental in bringing in Wenger and making Arsenal the best in Europe in the last decade, so credit to him for that. But he lit a fire that somewhat burned us down for a decade for money (I assume Usmanov paid well over the market for his shares). That’s not the action of a true fan.
For the record, I haven’t researched this stuff in a few years but this is what I believe to have happened. I could be wrong in some aspects but I don’t think so.
American sport is a closed shop so its not surprising if American owners want to do the same thing in Europe. Then you have Arabs wanting to sportswash their human rights abuses with the enthusiastic support of the club’s fans. It’s not surprising if what goes on doesn’t meet with many fans approval, unfortunately there’s damn all they can do about it.