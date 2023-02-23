David James believes Man Utd could beat Arsenal to win Premier League

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James has sensationally claimed Manchester United could take advantage of the recent inconsistent form of Arsenal and Manchester City to win the title.

Considering their positions on the league table, it is widely accepted that either Arsenal or City will win the Premier League title.

However, both clubs have been struggling with consistency and United is gradually gaining ground on them at the top of the league table.

This is a clear sign that the Red Devils should be considered a threat and David insists they could beat the current leaders to the title before the season ends.

He said via The Sun:

“It’s so difficult to say and I don’t want to sound like a flag in the wind here, but Manchester United are probably the favourites at the moment to win the league with all the stuttering that Arsenal and Manchester City have been showing in recent weeks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

David’s opinion might seem ridiculous, but it is accurate and we must remember that there are many more games left to play, so anything can still happen.

It would be challenging for United to break into the top two, but if they keep winning while City and we continue to drop points, it could all change.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids