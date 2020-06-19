David Luiz agent gives an important update on his future

David Luiz was the villain of Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City on their first Premier League game back as the Brazilian cost the Gunners two goals even though he spent just 25 minutes on the field.

He signed for Arsenal last summer in a surprising move from Chelsea and it was thought that the club had given him a long term deal.

However, we now know that the defender only signed for a season with the provision for another season which the club can trigger.

His current deal will end at the end of this month and Arsenal is yet to offer him an extension to stay and complete the season or to stay with them for another year.

After his horror show against City, questions have been asked about his future again with some fans calling for him not to be offered a new deal.

His agent, Kia Joorabchian has spoken on the issue and he claims that the defender’s future would be sorted out this week.

The agent told Talksport about the Gunners centre-back’s current position at the Emirates Stadium: “The contract situation has dragged on not because of any reason, not because of the will of either Arsenal or David to finalise, but really because of the situation that occurred with this pandemic.

“Now it becomes a moment where you’ve got 14 days left [until the deadline] and you’re at a critical point of your career, where you’d probably three or four years left at the very top level, so that’s obviously at the back of your mind.

“That’s not an excuse for yesterday’s performance, but you are playing one of the best teams in England and Arsenal’s lack of control on the game would have put pressure on the defence. David wanted to have a different type of game.

“What I can tell you is the situation from Arsenal’s point of view will be resolved this week. Jun 22 is the deadline for most of the clubs to finish the season and beyond, irrespective of any other situation.

“It’s a case of allowing Arsenal to sort out everything that needs to be sorted out during this pandemic. There are several issues within the whole structure that will get resolved.”