David Luiz appeal – Referees are making a mockery of VAR

Are we blind or have the rules changed? by Shenel

So it seems that yet again we don’t have any luck with appeals for red cards, as the FA has dismissed our appeal for David Luiz’s red card that he received against Wolves to be overturned.

If they have turned it down, then the least they could do it supply us fans with what they are seeing as contact of the defender to the striker, to justify their decision for sending him off. Now a decision like sending Leno off was completely correct as his stupidity led to the red card, but a non contact from David Luiz who clearly had no intention of bringing a player down to me should not result in a sending off, but what do I know!

If it was just Arsenal fans stating they couldn’t see contact then I would believe their decision to not overturn it and I would say the fans are against it because we lost, but a number of pundits and even Mikel Arteta himself have said they could not spot the contact or intent after watching the replay time and time again.

Yes we know that decisions will not always go our way but as a general football fan, decisions like this ruin the beautiful game and take away the end result of what it may be in a game.

Arsenal should have killed the game off in the first half there is no doubt about that, and the referee should have blown for half time when the time was up, but for some reason he let play continue which then led to the penalty and sending off incident.



I thought VAR was supposed to rid the game of these ridiculous decisions and make things fair but I guess it just adds to the weird and sometimes completely incorrect decisions even more! Where is the justice? I really don’t know but as always Arsenal, you won’t ever get anything from match officials so each time you step out onto that pitch you have to work as hard as ever to get those wins. And stop making stupid decisions that will give the referee every chance to pull out a card and make match turning decisions.

If referees remained consistent and if decisions were the same for each game, then maybe there wouldn’t be speculation that some teams get away with certain things that others wouldn’t. But this is the game of football, inconsistent and unpredictable, especially for Arsenal, but I cannot wait for the day that all of these current referees no longer referee and a new batch come in, because maybe then we may see some consistency and correct decisions – where deserved of course – for our beloved team!

