“Horribe display” David Luiz at it again and Arsenal fans are not a happy bunch

David Luiz was never really a fan favourite at the Emirates and that is certainly the case now following yet another calamitous display from the former Chelsea man.

Luiz was at fault for the first goal when he allowed the ball to just bounce past him to Raheem Sterling but that was not enough for the Brazilian, oh no, he had to go one better and give away a penalty and get himself sent off.

It is a wonder that Mikel Arteta has not realised what a liability Luiz is and he has to take some responsibility for picking a player that is always liable to huge howlers.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter in their droves to make their feelings known and to say they are unhappy is an understatement bar none.

These are just a taste of what is available and trust me when I say there are literally hundreds, if not thousands more.

