David Luiz attracting the attention of Italian side looking for an experienced star

Lazio has identified David Luiz as a transfer target as the Italians look to add some experience to their team.

Luiz is set to become a free agent in the summer with Arsenal not expected to give him a new contract.

The former Chelsea man has been at the Emirates for the last two seasons and is an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, he isn’t getting any younger and they will allow him to leave for nothing when this campaign finishes.

La Lazio Siamo Noi as reported by The Laziali says Lazio is looking to bolster their team with some good free agents.

They expect Luiz to be available and he is one of several defenders they want to sign from the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Crystal Palace’s Mamadou Sakho are two other defenders they are looking at, according to the same report.

No one expected Luiz to get another Arsenal deal and it would look like an obsession with Arteta if he keeps the former Benfica man beyond this campaign.

He has had stints in Portugal and France apart from England and signing for an Italian side might be the best way for him to bid farewell to the game.