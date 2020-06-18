David Luiz blames contract uncertainty for Man City horror show

To be honest we all thought that David Luiz was a bit lackadaisical in Arsenal’s warm-up game against Brentford when he was partly responsible for their winning goal, but nothing prepared us for the Man City horror show in yesterday’s match.

The Brazilian was only on the pitch for 25 minutes, but gifted City the first goal, and then got sent off and gave away the penalty that made our defeat certain. But Luiz did at least stand up afterwards in front of the Sky cameras and took full responsibility. “It was not the team’s fault, it was my fault. The coach is amazing, all the players did amazing, it was just my fault.”

“I should have taken a different decision in the last two months. It was all about my contract. I don’t want to use that as an alibi or excuse, it’s just my fault and that’s it.”

“I love to be here that is why I continue to train hard and that is why I came today. Nobody asked me to speak, it is up to me to show my face. I want to stay. The coach knows and wants me to stay, we are waiting for the decisions,”

To be honest though, there are very few Arsenal fans this morning that would countenance an extension to his contract this morning, especially if Mari signs and Saliba is coming into the fold. Not to mention the rumours about Upemecano!

so, Luiz says Arteta wants him to stay, but let us see what the boss himself said after the game, he was a little cryptic but this is how Arsenal.com translated it: “I don’t know what will happen with his contract. I know what happened today, I know the way that David reacted. I know him well, not only as a player but as a person as well.

“He can handle these situations and it was a reason why I didn’t select him from the start and he had to play because Pablo got injured. He is always going to try to give you his best with the condition that he’s at and he’s tried again, but it didn’t work out for him or the team. That’s it.”

So, that is as clear as mud obviously, but it’s telling that he said he didn’t pick him from the start, but didn’t really explain why.

What did you make of Luiz’s Man City horror show?