David Luiz could end up at a huge European club this summer

PSG is keen on making David Luiz one of their players again after he left Arsenal.

The Brazilian spent the last two seasons on the books of the Gunners and they enjoyed his quality (occasionally) and leadership skills.

He was a key member of the squad and his experience was useful in helping the younger players at the Emirates to settle down.

Arsenal released him at the end of the just-concluded campaign, but Luiz isn’t ready to retire just yet.

Le10 Sport via the Metro says he is attracting the attention of French clubs including PSG who sees the former Chelsea man as someone who can provide value to them.

He played for Le Parisiens between 2014 and 2016 before he returned to Chelsea.

He is a huge fans’ favourite at the Parc des Princes, but they aren’t the only club looking to keep him in Europe.

The report says Rennes and Olympique Marseille are also interested in signing him.

He has reportedly held extensive talks with Marseille manager, Jorge Sampaoli, but he isn’t in a hurry to decide on his future.

If he joins PSG, he would likely see less playing time considering that they have some of the finest players in Europe in their squad.