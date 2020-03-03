David Luiz delivers a message to Arsenal youngsters after FA Cup win

David Luiz was delighted to have led a young Arsenal side to an FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

The Brazilian was the captain for the day as Mikel Arteta decided to rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his cramp against Olympiacos.

Arsenal needed goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah to see off Pompey at Fratton Park and David Luiz was full of praise for his teammates.

He insisted that he was happy with the team’s performance, he added the advice that he gives to young Arsenal players, telling them that they should take advantage of being at a club like the North Londoners.

“I think we did great tonight,” Luiz said as quoted in the Daily Star.

“I always say to the guys, especially the young lads, they are starting football and they are starting with a great opportunity at a big club and they are doing great. It is a pleasure to play with them.”

It has to be said that despite his regular howlers he does have other attributes that he can feed to the youngsters. For them, they will be seeing a player that captained Brazil and has won major English domestic trophies at Chelsea.

Luiz has had a mixed season at Arsenal, however, Mikel Arteta seems to trust him and that experience of winning trophies across Europe can be a huge asset when it comes to crunch time.