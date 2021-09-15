David Luiz follows fellow Arsenal departee back to Brazil

David Luiz has agreed a deal to join Brazilian side Flamengo, having failed to secure a new contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners opted against extending the former Chelsea defender’s deal at the end of last season, despite Luiz playing a key role throughout the previous campaign when fit.

He has now been confirmed as the latest player to join Flamengo, and could be set to take on former team-mate Willian, who he has worked with during three different club spells, as well as for the national side.

David Luiz chegou beijando a camisa do #Flamengo pic.twitter.com/3KWnMqJ3wE — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) September 13, 2021

Luiz played with the winger during two different spells in West London with Chelsea, as well as being in the same side at Arsenal last term, but could well be set to rival each other in November when Corinthians meet Flamengo.

Willian’s deal with the Gunners still had two years remaining, but he agreed with the club to cut up his contract and leave, giving up a fair sum in order to seal his exit.

Luiz apparently informed our club that he would be leaving days before the season ended, although The Athletic claims that a new deal was not on the horizon regardless.

Could David Luiz have helped our rocky start to the new campaign or was it the right time for us to cut ties with the 34 year-old?

Patrick