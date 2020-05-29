David Luiz has just a few games to prove he is worth a contract extension

One of the surprising pieces of news that made the rounds this week has been the report that David Luiz is set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has only a one-year deal with the option of another year, which the club alone can trigger.

Normally, the Gunners should have activated the option of an extension, but their reluctance to do that could mean that they don’t mind seeing the back of the 33-year-old when this season ends.

However, I believe that the Brazilian still has a lot to offer Arsenal and he might just be able to earn himself another deal with the few games remaining this season.

Before the suspension of football across the world, Luiz had started to prove his worth under Mikel Arteta and if he continues his fine run of form when football returns, I reckon that the club should offer him a new deal.

He helped Arsenal to keep two consecutive clean sheets before the break and Arsenal’s next game would be an important one for him.

The Gunners face Manchester City at the Etihad on June 17th and I believe that will be some kind of audition for a new deal for Luiz.

Should he perform well against Pep Guardiola’s side, the Brazilian might just earn himself an extension because opponents don’t come much tougher than City.

An article from Ime