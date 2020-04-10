David Luiz hilariously competes against himself and loses in rock, paper, scissors

The suspension of football and the coronavirus outbreak has seen the rise of people who are bored and that includes footballers.

Most footballers have been inventing challenges, some have been learning new skills, while some have been attracting bad press to themselves.

Challenges have been invented with players competing against each other or against their friends, but Arsenal defender, David Luiz took things up another level by competing against himself.

The Brazilian challenged himself to Rock, Paper, Scissors in a very well-edited video that he posted on Instagram and he lost.

After a number of goes, Luiz and Luiz produced the same weapon but he would eventually lose the last time out to his reflection on the mirror.

He hilariously captioned the post “Whoever loses cleans the house!!!” and it surely thrilled his millions of followers who saw the post.

Several of his fellow professional players who follow him on the social network commented with different emojis to show their approval and how they felt about his post.

Luiz joined Arsenal in the summer from Chelsea and he struggled to show his worth under Unai Emery, however, he has begun showing how good he can be under Mikel Arteta and fans will hope that he can continue from where he stopped when the season resumes.