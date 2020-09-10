David Luiz injury to present an early opportunity for Arsenal’s new boy

William Saliba is set to make his first Arsenal start on the first day of the season against Fulham, Sun Sports claims.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal from Saint Etienne last summer, but he was allowed to remain on loan at the French side for the rest of last season.

He has now returned to Arsenal and he is expected to be a key member of the team for the upcoming campaign.

A player is usually given time to get used to how his new team plays, but it seems that Saliba will be thrust straight into the action when the Premier League starts this weekend.

This is because David Luiz is likely to miss Arsenal’s opening game against Fulham.

The Brazilian injured his neck in the Community Shield game against Liverpool last month, and he aggravated the injury in training.

While Mikel Arteta might risk the Brazilian, the report claims that Saliba is likely to start should the manager decide otherwise.

Arsenal has worked so hard to be in shape for the new season. Their target is to finish inside the top four and they will be keen to get started with a win at Craven Cottage.