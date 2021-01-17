David Luiz insists that Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ is showing

David Luiz claims that our recent performances are a show of maturity, and Arsenal’s team is learning to manage the game better.

The Gunners put a seven-match winless streak behind them at Christmas, and has four wins and a tough draw from their last five, and there is a lot to be positive at present.

We have a nice mix of young and experienced players vying for first-team roles, and even the younger players show little inexperience much of the team.

David Luiz insists that their recent results are a show of maturity, and that we are able to tough it out at times.

“I think this shows our maturity,” he said after the draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday (via BT.com).

“It shows how we understand how some games will go. We know that sometimes the games are going to be tough to score.

“And of course, sometimes we’re not going to win, but I think our team is improving a lot. We understand the management of the game.

“Sometimes the game’s going to be tight like it was against Newcastle in the FA Cup last week, but we were mature enough and we kept calm to win the tie.”

We are now set to take on Newcastle for the second time in nine days, and we will hopefully enjoy a better time than the enduring match in the FA Cup, as we won’t be able allowed 120 minutes of play to clinch the win.

Do our recent performances show a level of maturity?

Patrick