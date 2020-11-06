David Luiz is in the mood to win more trophies at Arsenal

David Luiz is in the mood to win trophies and the Brazilian has told his Arsenal teammates that they are a big club and they have to be thinking about winning trophies.

Luiz moved to Arsenal from Chelsea last year after he had helped the Blues to win the Europa League by beating Arsenal in the final.

The Brazilian was signed to use his experience to help Arsenal become a better team defensively.

It is arguable whether he has lived up to that expectation, but the club has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year with him on their books.

Mikel Arteta’s side still has the chance to win four trophies in this campaign including the Premier League and the former Benfica man has called on his teammates to think about winning trophies.

He called Arsenal a big club and since winning silverware is part of being a top club, he has told the Gunners to try and win every competition.

‘I think when you’re a big club you have to think about winning every competition,’ he said via Mail Sports.

‘This competition is no different, we want to do our best and our best is getting to the final and winning.’