David Luiz is reported to be making a ridiculous contract demand of Arsenal

Arsenal has had some problems with contract negotiations in recent seasons. It seems as though the club has one contract issue to solve every single summer.

Last season we had to lose Aaron Ramsey to Juventus and now we’re struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Another player whose contract is also up in the air this summer is David Luiz.

The Brazilian only joined the Gunners last summer and he has been far from spectacular. He had done well under Mikel Arteta and seemed to have made a case for himself before the suspension of the Premier League season.

However, his horror show against Manchester City on Wednesday will have given the club reasons to worry.

A new report via the Sun is claiming that ahead of talks to hand him a new deal or an extension this week, the Brazilian is demanding a two-year deal.

This is one of the most ridiculous demands ever made in the history of football, as far as I am concerned.

How can a player who is constantly under the spotlight for the wrong reason be making such a demand on the club?

The good news from this is that Arsenal is insisting on giving him a one-year deal and the club is even considering a new deal with reduced terms after his below-par showing so far, according to Mail Sport.