David Luiz makes it very clear that he wants Benfica move and has spoken to their President

The Arsenal defender David Luiz is looking very likely to be leaving the Gunners this summer, as the 33 year-old is likely to be surplus to requirements when William Saliba and Pablo Mari become permanent fixtures in our team for the new season. It is also clear that we have a large contingent of defenders already and Luiz may not be the only one to leave, but he certainly looks like he will be the first.

Luiz was born in Brazil, but he moved to Portugal before he was even 20, and spent four happy years at Benfica before winning his big money move to Chelsea, so it is little surprise that he wishes to return before he finally hangs up his boots.

He has admitted that he has spoken to Benfica’s president Luis Filipe Vieira over a potential return. “I already spoke with Vieira about the return,” David Luiz told Portuguese website Record.pt.

“My dream is to end my career at Benfica. When, I don’t know, but it will happen… it will, if President Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back.

“It will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career.”

David Luiz has only spent the one season at the Emirates after we allowed Saliba to stay at St. Etienne for a year on loan before stepping up to the Premier League, and he has had some good moments with the Gunners.

But now it looks like he doesn’t expect it to last another year…