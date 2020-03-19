David Luiz misses Chelsea but has no regrets after joining Arsenal

I must admit that there were very many Arsenal fans that were unhappy that we brought David Luiz in from Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window, but he seems now to have settled into his role and is now considered one of our best defenders.

The Brazilian was also a very popular figure over in West London, and he has admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave Stamford Bridge, where he had won numerous trophies including the Champions League in the seven seasons he spent with the Blues.

Luiz opened up about his shock move to the Emirates when he told Otro on youtube: “I can be honest with you, the first three days or week was not easy to understand all the emotions or how I was feeling, because everybody knows my history with Chelsea.

“I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one.

“I give you the example of a gentleman there who is 75 years old. He was having breakfast with me at the time when he had the opportunity.

“He was texting me: ‘I am still waiting for you here to have breakfast again’.

“This kind of thing was so difficult for me, because I am someone that sees the heart as the most important thing.

“But then after that, in the professional way, I was saying: ‘It is a new moment for you. It is another big thing for you to do. Maybe if you stay in the comfort zone it is not going to be the best thing for you?'”

Luiz added: “It was a top decision. [Arsenal] are a big club. I want to make this club improve and to shine again. The first days were difficult but after that I started to adapt.

“Now I am so happy and I want to do big, big things with Arsenal.”

Luiz has grown on me too, and I like his brave do-or-die attitude, now I just want to see him win one more big trophy before he leaves Arsenal, but it is unlikely to be happening this season….