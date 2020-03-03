David Luiz rates Pablo Mari after Spaniard’s first game for Arsenal

David Luiz impressed with Pablo Mari following his Arsenal debut.

After finally making his first-team debut for Arsenal, Pablo Mari seems to have made an impression on David Luiz as the Brazilian hails his performance for Arsenal against Portsmouth.

Mikel Arteta decided to give Mari his debut against Portsmouth in the FA Cup and the former Manchester City player was partnered with Luiz.

The duo helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet despite the home side piling on the pressure early on.

Mari showed his impressive composure on the ball as Arsenal scored two goals either side of half time to record an important win that has helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals.

After the full-time whistle, Luiz was full of praise for the Spaniard insisting that he was a great guy as well as a great player who was there to help his teammates.

He said as quoted in the Daily Mail: ‘I’m so happy for Pablo, he’s a great guy, a great player and he had an amazing game so we are here to help each other and we are here, 25 players, ready to play, ready to play for Arsenal and ready to give the best job.

‘When it’s like that it’s a pleasure to play football as I will say to the guys, especially to these young lads who are starting football.

‘They are starting with a great opportunity at a big club and they are doing great, so it’s a pleasure to play with them.’

Mari has had to wait for his chance since he joined Arsenal in January and he will be hoping that he has done enough to earn more starts.