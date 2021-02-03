David Luiz reacts to being sent off against Wolves

David Luiz was the centre of attention once again as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Wolves in the Premier League.

The Gunners had started the match brightly and even took the lead through Nicolas Pepe.

The three points were there for the taking after they had dominated their hosts, and should have scored more goals to make the game safe.

Just before halftime, Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Willian Jose in the penalty area, and he was sent off and the ref awarded Wolves a spot-kick.

Replays showed that the defender had the minimalist of contacts. A yellow card would still have been debatable, but a better outcome.

Ruben Neves converted the spot-kick, and ten-man Arsenal conceded another goal after the restart through a fine Joao Moutinho strike.

Bernd Leno would get sent off later in the game to take Arsenal’s night from bad to worse.

After the game, Luiz took to Instagram to react to the outcome.

The Brazilian posted: “UNBELIEVABLE” on his Instagram story, accompanied by seven anger emojis.

He will now miss Arsenal’s next game against Aston Villa on Saturday unless they appeal the ban and get it overturned.