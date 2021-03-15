David Luiz refuses to give up on Arsenal making the top four

David Luiz has refused to give up on Arsenal making the top four despite being down in tenth spot.

The Gunners started this campaign hoping to earn Champions League football.

They had won the FA Cup and Community Shield, beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool along the way.

They also strengthened their team in the summer, with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey joining them.

Inconsistent form has cost Mikel Arteta’s men a place among the European spots so far.

But they have just beaten Tottenham and have been earning some fine results in recent league games.

Ordinarily, there are too many teams ahead of them and that should make them focus on the Europa League instead.

However, Luiz says they know that they are far behind, but they have a good team and they have a chance of making it as long as it is still mathematically possible.

He told reporters via Goal.com: “We have to try and continue in this way, try to improve.

“We are far (off), but we have a great team and we can continue in this way and try to win points every week.”