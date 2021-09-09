David Luiz refuses to join Saliba and Guendouzi at Marseille

It would appear that the French giants Olympic Marseille have been trying all summer to persuade David Luiz to join up with his old Arsenal team-mates Saliba and Guendouzi in the South of France.

The Brazilian was made a free agent when his contract with the Gunners ran out in June, but despite Marseille’s best efforts they have failed to convince the 34 year-old to return to Ligue 1, where he had many successful years winning trophies with PSG.

The news that Luiz had refused a move to Marseille was revealed in an exclusive at Le10Sport, and here is their report (translated by Google, of course)

EXCLUSIVE – Mercato: David Luiz will not come to OM According to our information, OM continued to try to sign David Luiz until recently. But the negotiations will not succeed with the Brazilian. Jorge Sampaoli and Pablo Longoria tried all summer to convince David Luiz to come to OM. Even very recently, the Marseille team relaunched the Brazilian to try to find a solution, as the Marseillais did for Amine Harit. Free from any contract, David Luiz listened to the many Marseille proposals. But according to our information, he will not come to OM. As he will not sign, either, in Salernitana, with Franck Ribéry. His destiny should rather be written in Brazil, with a return to his native country.

The latest rumours are saying that Luiz has decided instead to follow Willian and return to Brazil, and he has been reported to be in close contact with Flamengo and Cruziero, although nothing official has been announced so far, but it now seems certain he will not spend the next year at Marseille…