David Luiz reveals that he wants a return to his former side

David Luiz has reiterated his desire to return to Benfica and finish his playing career with the Portuguese side.

The Brazilian only joined Arsenal from Chelsea in one of the shock transfers of last summer.

He was signed to bring experience and leadership to the Arsenal defence, however, he struggled to make an impression under Unai Emery.

When Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, he challenged him to give more because of his experiences winning trophies around Europe.

The Brazilian is now doing better for the Gunners and he also helped Pablo Mari settle in as they both kept consecutive clean sheets as partners before the Premier League was suspended.

The Brazilian has always wanted a return to Benfica whom he starred for between 2007 and 2011, and he has reiterated that desire yet again.

He claimed that he dreams of finishing his career in the Portuguese side that could open the door for a return after next season as he has just 13 months left on his current Arsenal deal.

‘I always said that I would like to end my career at Benfica,’ he told the Portuguese club’s official website via Goal.

‘In football everything changes, what is true today, tomorrow is a lie, but my feeling is not!

‘I love Benfica. My dream is to step on the pitch of Estadio da Luz in their colours.

‘For all that I lived and felt, for what Benfica is in my life and in my history, for everything, Benfica is bigger than any player.’