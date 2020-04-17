David Luiz reveals the emotional difficulties he faced when he left Chelsea

David Luiz has admitted that it wasn’t easy for him to move from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer, but he had to do it.

The Brazilian ace moved to Unai Emery’s side after being told by Frank Lampard that he won’t be guaranteed a starting berth in his team.

He was one of the fans’ favourites at Stamford Bridge, having played for the London side over two stints.

He won multiple trophies with the Blues including the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. His move across town to Arsenal was a shock transfer to many fans and football observers.

But Luiz insisted that he had to make the move to get more playing time and claimed that he already decided to leave Stamford Bridge before the opportunity to play for Arsenal came.

He admitted that he knew the task before him at the Emirates was a tough one, but he prepared himself to come and help Arsenal’s leaky defence.

He told ESPN Brazil: “I was always very happy at Chelsea,

“And then the understanding of knowing that my cycle was over, even though I thought it wasn’t going to end that way, in a quick decision.

“I decided to leave Chelsea before I even had the door open at Arsenal.

“I know that Arsenal weren’t in a great moment, they had a weight on their defence, [when] I go there I’ll have to pay the restaurant bill without having eaten.

“But I’m going because I want something new for my life, I want to learn.”

Luiz added: “It wasn’t easy at first.

“Not only [in terms] of adaptation, but about taking the criticism, the sadness of many Chelsea fans for not understanding my personal decisions.

“My respect and love for Chelsea has always been true.

“It was difficult to deal with the emotional part, then playing, things were not happening on the pitch, the results weren’t coming.

“Unai is a great coach and a great person, but things weren’t happening for him either. So you get into a stir and try to stay upright and strong.

“And I often wondered why this decision was made. Why is this happening?”