David Luiz set to leave Arsenal as Gunners haven’t opened talks over a new deal

David Luiz could leave Arsenal this summer as the Gunners haven’t offered him an extension to his current deal reports the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta’s side last summer in one of the surprising transfers of the window.

He started poorly, but he has since become an important member of Arteta’s team this year.

It was assumed that the Gunners had signed him up to a two-year deal at the Emirates, however, the Mail is claiming that Arsenal offered him a one-year deal with the club retaining the option of extending it for another season.

With the current season almost ending and his deal expiring at the end of next month, Arsenal is yet to trigger the one-year extension on his contract and this could mean that the club wants him to leave.

The Gunners are preparing for a first summer transfer window under Mikel Arteta and they have been linked with a number of defenders.

Arteta is expected to build his defence around William Saliba next season and he is looking for a partner for the young Frenchman.

It is unclear if Arsenal would give Luiz an extension until the end of the season or if they would trigger his one-year extension.

Personally, this is fantastic news, I thought we would be stuck with him for another season. Hopefully, the club does not trigger the extension.